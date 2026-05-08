Gavin Hollowell News: Sent to minors
The Cubs optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.
The right-hander was called up from Iowa and will return there after he allowed two runs over 1.2 innings Thursday against the Reds. Ethan Roberts (finger) was reinstated off the injured list to take Hollowell's spot in Chicago's bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Hollowell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Hollowell See More