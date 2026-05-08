Gavin Hollowell headshot

Gavin Hollowell News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Cubs optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

The right-hander was called up from Iowa and will return there after he allowed two runs over 1.2 innings Thursday against the Reds. Ethan Roberts (finger) was reinstated off the injured list to take Hollowell's spot in Chicago's bullpen.

Gavin Hollowell
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Hollowell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Hollowell See More
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 27, 2025
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
February 21, 2023