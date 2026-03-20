Gavin Hollowell News: Starting 2026 at Triple-A
The Cubs optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Hollowell will fall short of making the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old appeared in seven regular-season games last season and posted a 2.57 ERA with a 12:2 K:BB across seven innings this spring.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Hollowell See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Hollowell See More