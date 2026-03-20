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Gavin Hollowell News: Starting 2026 at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Cubs optioned Hollowell to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Hollowell will fall short of making the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old appeared in seven regular-season games last season and posted a 2.57 ERA with a 12:2 K:BB across seven innings this spring.

Gavin Hollowell
Chicago Cubs
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