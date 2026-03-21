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Gavin Lux Injury: Battling shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Lux isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to right shoulder discomfort, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Manager Kevin Cash said he expects Lux to return to the starting nine Sunday, so the 28-year-old doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious. Through six spring training games, he's gone 4-for-18 (.222) with two runs scored and seven strikeouts.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
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