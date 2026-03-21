Gavin Lux Injury: Battling shoulder injury
Lux isn't in the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins due to right shoulder discomfort, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Manager Kevin Cash said he expects Lux to return to the starting nine Sunday, so the 28-year-old doesn't seem to be dealing with anything serious. Through six spring training games, he's gone 4-for-18 (.222) with two runs scored and seven strikeouts.
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