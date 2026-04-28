Gavin Lux Injury: Cold hitting in rehab assignment

Lux (shoulder/ankle) went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham.

Lux has hit safely in each of his last three outings since resuming his rehab assignment. The infielder, who's recovering from a right should impingement, sprained his left ankle April 11 with Durham, but he should be able to make his season debut with the Rays at some point in early May if all goes smoohtly. Through 40 minor-league at bats, Lux is hitting just .150 with three doubles, 11 walks and five RBI.