Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux Injury: Cold hitting in rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Lux (shoulder/ankle) went 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday in a rehab game for Triple-A Durham.

Lux has hit safely in each of his last three outings since resuming his rehab assignment. The infielder, who's recovering from a right should impingement, sprained his left ankle April 11 with Durham, but he should be able to make his season debut with the Rays at some point in early May if all goes smoohtly. Through 40 minor-league at bats, Lux is hitting just .150 with three doubles, 11 walks and five RBI.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Lux See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Lux See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
MLB
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score
Author Image
Thomas Leary
8 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
23 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
30 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
77 days ago