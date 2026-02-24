Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux Injury: Dealing with general soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Lux has been held out of Grapefruit League games due to "overall spring training soreness," Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cash added that Lux is fine, though it's unclear when the 28-year-old will be ready for his spring debut. Acquired via trade over the offseason, Lux is slated to take over as the Rays' primary second baseman this season.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
