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Gavin Lux Injury: On track for weekend return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Lux (shoulder/ankle) is tracking toward a return during the Rays' series in Boston this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux initially went on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement and was later delayed by a left ankle sprain. He's fully recovered now but has not done much on his rehab assignment, slashing .169/.329/.288 with one home run and a 14:20 BB:K over 17 contests. Lux is poised to be the Rays' primary second baseman against righties and will be making his team debut when he gets into a game.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
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