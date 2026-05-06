Gavin Lux Injury: On track for weekend return
Lux (shoulder/ankle) is tracking toward a return during the Rays' series in Boston this weekend, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lux initially went on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement and was later delayed by a left ankle sprain. He's fully recovered now but has not done much on his rehab assignment, slashing .169/.329/.288 with one home run and a 14:20 BB:K over 17 contests. Lux is poised to be the Rays' primary second baseman against righties and will be making his team debut when he gets into a game.
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