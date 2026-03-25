Gavin Lux Injury: Placed on 10-day injured list
The Rays placed Lux on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder impingement.
Lux had been slated to open the season as the Rays' primary second baseman, but he'll get a late start after coming down with a shoulder issue. Ben Williamson and/or Richie Palacios could get reps at the keystone while Lux is shelved.
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