Gavin Lux Injury: Pulled from minor-league rehab game
Lux (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lux hit a grounder to second in the fifth inning and appeared to get injured while running to first base. He exited with a trainer, but it's not immediately clear what issue he's dealing with. Lux has been recovering from a right shoulder impingement and had been nearing the end of a rehab assignment, as Saturday marked his eighth appearance with the Triple-A club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Lux See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap60 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions87 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review178 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Lux See More