Gavin Lux Injury: Pulled from minor-league rehab game

Lux (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux hit a grounder to second in the fifth inning and appeared to get injured while running to first base. He exited with a trainer, but it's not immediately clear what issue he's dealing with. Lux has been recovering from a right shoulder impingement and had been nearing the end of a rehab assignment, as Saturday marked his eighth appearance with the Triple-A club.