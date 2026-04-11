Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux Injury: Pulled from minor-league rehab game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Lux (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux hit a grounder to second in the fifth inning and appeared to get injured while running to first base. He exited with a trainer, but it's not immediately clear what issue he's dealing with. Lux has been recovering from a right shoulder impingement and had been nearing the end of a rehab assignment, as Saturday marked his eighth appearance with the Triple-A club.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Lux See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Lux See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
60 days ago
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
87 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
178 days ago