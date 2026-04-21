Gavin Lux Injury: Ready to resume rehab assignment

Lux (shoulder/ankle) is expected to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday or Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After opening the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, Lux kicked off a rehab assignment with Durham on April 2 and slashed .103/.297/.172 with a 27 percent strikeout rate over nine games before being shut down after rolling his left ankle April 11. Lux has apparently made good progress following a week-and-a-half-long layoff and is ready to rejoin the Durham lineup, though he'll likely need to show some improvement at the plate before the Rays are ready to activate him from the IL. Tampa Bay has gotten by with a timeshare of Richie Palacios and Ben Williamson at second base through the first three-plus weeks of the season, but Lux should settle in as the primary option at the position once he's reinstated.