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Gavin Lux Injury: Shifts over to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

The Rays transferred Lux (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Lux has already missed more than 60 days while he's been on the shelf all season, initially due to a right shoulder impingement before he sprained his left ankle April 11 while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham. He was cleared to return to action in the minors approximately two weeks later, only to be shut down earlier this month after suffering a setback with his shoulder injury. While the move to the 60-day IL won't affect Lux's timeline for a return, it will allow the Rays to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jonathan Heasley, who was called up from Triple-A Durham in a corresponding move.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
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