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Gavin Lux Injury: Shut down after setback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

The Rays pulled Lux (shoulder/ankle) off his rehab assignment Tuesday due to a left shoulder injury, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Lux initially landed on the injured list at the beginning of the season due to a right shoulder impingement, and he's already had his rehab paused once due to an ankle injury. Now dealing with an injury in his other shoulder, the Rays will shut him down for the foreseeable future and send him in for imaging later in the week. Richie Palacios and Ben Williamson will continue to receive starts at the keystone while Lux is out.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
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