Gavin Lux Injury: Slated for IL stint

Lux will begin the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lux returned to Grapefruit League play Sunday after a one-day absence, but his shoulder still didn't feel right and testing has revealed an impingement. He was also limited this spring but general upper-body soreness, though it's unclear if that was related to the shoulder issue. With Lux slated to miss time, the Rays could turn to Ben Williamson and/or Richie Palacios at second base.