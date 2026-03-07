Gavin Lux Injury: Targeting Tuesday return
Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that he expects Lux (upper body) to make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
General upper-body soreness has kept Lux out of Grapefruit League games up to this point, but he's begun to feel much better over the past several days. After he makes his spring debut, the 28-year-old will have two weeks to prepare before likely beginning the regular season as Tampa Bay's primary second baseman.
