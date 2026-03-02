Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux Injury: To miss at least one more week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Lux is at least one week away from making his Grapefruit League debut due to "general soreness," per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Lux is ramping up his activity at Rays camp, and his status for Opening Day still doesn't appear to be in any real jeopardy. After slashing .269/.350/.374 with five home runs and 53 RBI over 503 regular-season plate appearances for the Reds in 2025, the 28-year-old middle infielder is expected to be Tampa Bay's primary second baseman when healthy in 2026.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
