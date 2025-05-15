Gavin Lux News: Bats leadoff Wednesday
Lux replaced the injured TJ Friedl (wrist) as the leadoff batter and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.
Friedl was unavailable following a bone bruise he suffered during Tuesday's game. This was Lux's first time batting atop the order; he typically bats fourth or fifth. The double was Lux's 10th of the season, tying him for team high with Jose Trevino.
