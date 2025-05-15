Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux News: Bats leadoff Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 5:14am

Lux replaced the injured TJ Friedl (wrist) as the leadoff batter and went 2-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.

Friedl was unavailable following a bone bruise he suffered during Tuesday's game. This was Lux's first time batting atop the order; he typically bats fourth or fifth. The double was Lux's 10th of the season, tying him for team high with Jose Trevino.

Gavin Lux
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
