Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux News: Covers second base in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2025 at 7:22am

Lux started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Matt McLain's lingering hamstring injury has forced manager Terry Francona to use a fill-in second basemen the last four games. It was Lux's turn Monday after Santiago Espinal started the previous three contests. Until Monday, Lux was used exclusively in left field as a fill-in for Austin Hays (calf). He could rejoin the team on an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, which means Lux would be freer to move around the infield.

Gavin Lux
Cincinnati Reds
