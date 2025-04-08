Gavin Lux News: Covers second base in win
Lux started at second base and went 0-for-4 in Monday's 2-0 win over San Francisco.
Matt McLain's lingering hamstring injury has forced manager Terry Francona to use a fill-in second basemen the last four games. It was Lux's turn Monday after Santiago Espinal started the previous three contests. Until Monday, Lux was used exclusively in left field as a fill-in for Austin Hays (calf). He could rejoin the team on an upcoming homestand that begins Friday, which means Lux would be freer to move around the infield.
