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Gavin Lux News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Lux (shoulder) is starting at second base and batting third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 28-year-old was withheld from Saturday's starting nine due to right shoulder discomfort, but he's back in the lineup a day later. After posting a .269/.350/.374 slash line with five homers, 53 RBI and 49 runs in 140 regular-season games with the Reds last season, Lux is poised to operate as Tampa Bay's primary second baseman in 2026.

Gavin Lux
Tampa Bay Rays
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