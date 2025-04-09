Gavin Lux News: Lines up at second base again

Lux started at second base for a second straight game and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Giants.

Lux filled in at second base for Matt McLain, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the lineup since last Thursday. Lux had been starting in left field in place of the injured Austin Hays (calf), who is nearing a return.