Gavin Lux headshot

Gavin Lux News: Lines up at second base again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Lux started at second base for a second straight game and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Giants.

Lux filled in at second base for Matt McLain, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the lineup since last Thursday. Lux had been starting in left field in place of the injured Austin Hays (calf), who is nearing a return.

Gavin Lux
Cincinnati Reds
