Gavin Lux News: Manager hints at platoon

Reds manager Terry Francona said Thursday that Lux and Jeimer Candelario could be part of a platoon at third base during the regular season, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "I think Lux and Candelario, you'll see [Santiago] Espinal there sometimes. It depends on who is pitching," the manager said.

While Lux has seen action at several positions this spring, he's made the majority of his 2025 Cactus League starts at third base. Francona likes the idea of getting a platoon edge without weaking the team's defense at the hot corner. Lux also has experience at second base and in left field. The job share may not be an issue early in the regular season, when Spencer Steer (shoulder) could open on the injured list, but eventually Francona will need to find at-bats for all three on a semi-regular cadence.