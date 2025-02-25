Fantasy Baseball
Gavin Lux News: Moving around infield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 5:38am

Lux started at third base and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's spring game against the Dodgers.

Lux made his second Cactus League appearance for his new team. He started at second base in one of Saturday's split-squad games before moving to the hot corner Monday. Expect to see his name at many positions this spring, and the versatile player may never settle into one home on the diamond.

