Gavin Lux News: Role to be determined

Reds manager Terry Francona said Tuesday that Lux will start at second base Saturday against the Guardians then move to third base Sunday against the Brewers, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Earlier in the day, Francona indicated he wants Matt McLain to be the team's primary second baseman.

There was offseason chatter about McLain moving to center field, which suggested Lux would find a permanent role at second base, but Francona's plans for the start of Cactus League play indicate otherwise. The manager said earlier in camp that Lux will see time at all the infield base positions as well as outfield during spring training. He's expected to serve on the dirt for the first part of the spring season before the manager exposes him to the outfield.