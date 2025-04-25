Gavin Lux News: Sitting versus southpaw

Lux is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Rockies.

The 27-year-old started the previous five games (all against right-handed pitchers) but will sit Friday as lefty Kyle Freeland takes the mound for Colorado. Lux is in the midst of a nine-game hit streak, during which he's gone 15-for-31 with a homer and 7:6 BB:K, and he'll pick up where he left off against righty Antonio Senzatela on Saturday, barring an appearance off the bench.