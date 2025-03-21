Gavin Lux News: Swats first spring homer

Lux started at third base and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's spring game against Seattle.

Lux poked his first Cactus League homer in the second inning and has an .858 OPS through 16 spring games. He's played a lot of third base (11 starts) and figures to see ample time there in the regular season along with starts at second base and left field. However, it may take a while to determine a pattern of who plays and when. Jeimer Candelario is expected to share third base with Lux and first base with Christian Encarnacion-Strand. Corner infield will get muddier once Spencer Steer (shoulder) is ready to play the field.