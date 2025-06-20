Menu
Gavin Lux News: Swats homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 6:39am

Lux went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 12-5 loss to the Twins.

The Twins raced two a 7-2 lead by the third inning, but Lux kept it close with a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning. It was his third home run of the season and second during the month of June. He served as the designated hitter Thursday but has also received starts at left field (27), second base (nine) and third base (four). That versatility will serve Lux well when Cincinnati's injured players -- Austin Hays (foot), Noelvi Marte (oblique) and Jeimer Candelario (back) -- are ready to return.

