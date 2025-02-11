Gavin Lux News: To move around in spring

Lux is expected to see time at first, second and third base as well as the outfield this spring, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Lux was projected to be the everyday second baseman upon being acquired by the Reds, but manager Terry Francona indicated Tuesday that Lux will be exposed to several positions. Lux moved between shortstop and second base for the Dodgers in 2024.