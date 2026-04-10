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Gavin Sheets News: Clubs first two homers of campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Sheets went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rockies.

Sheets opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fifth inning and then walked it off with a three-run blast in the ninth. Those were his first two homers of the year after he hit a career-best 19 in the 2025 regular season. This was Sheets' second multi-hit effort in a row and his fourth in his last eight games. The 29-year-old is now batting .256 with a .785 OPS, six RBI, six runs scored, five doubles and a stolen base over 13 contests.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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