Gavin Sheets News: Goes deep Monday
Sheets slugged a solo home run in his only plate appearance during Monday's 9-7 win against the Cubs.
Sheets began the game on the bench but entered in the seventh inning after Manny Machado was lifted as a precaution due to concern about an unspecified injury. Sheets made the most of his lone plate appearance, slugging a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the eighth frame. The long ball extended his modest hitting streak to four games, and Sheets has gone 4-for-11 with a pair of homers, three runs and six RBI during that span.
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