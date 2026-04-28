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Gavin Sheets News: Goes deep Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Sheets slugged a solo home run in his only plate appearance during Monday's 9-7 win against the Cubs.

Sheets began the game on the bench but entered in the seventh inning after Manny Machado was lifted as a precaution due to concern about an unspecified injury. Sheets made the most of his lone plate appearance, slugging a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the eighth frame. The long ball extended his modest hitting streak to four games, and Sheets has gone 4-for-11 with a pair of homers, three runs and six RBI during that span.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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