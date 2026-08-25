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Gavin Sheets News: Idle Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Sheets isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Sheets will step out of the starting nine Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with a pair of walks across San Diego's last three games. Luis Rengifo will serve as the designated hitter while Sheets sits, opening up left field for Dustin Harris.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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