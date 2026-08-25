Gavin Sheets News: Idle Tuesday
Sheets isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Sheets will step out of the starting nine Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with a pair of walks across San Diego's last three games. Luis Rengifo will serve as the designated hitter while Sheets sits, opening up left field for Dustin Harris.
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