Gavin Sheets News: In lineup against southpaw
Sheets will start at first base and bat sixth in Thursday's opener versus the Tigers.
Padres manager Craig Stammen said prior to spring training that the left-handed-hitting Sheets would play a lot against left-handed pitching. San Diego added righties Nick Castellanos and Ty France to the roster after that declaration, but Stammen is sticking to his guns with Sheets on Opening Day even as the Tigers send ace southpaw Tarik Skubal to the hill. Sheets -- who had a .669 OPS against lefties in 2025 and a .557 OPS versus them in his career -- will likely need to get off to a good start against left-handers to avoid falling into a platoon role.
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