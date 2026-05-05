Gavin Sheets News: Logs second steal
Sheets went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.
Sheets had gone 0-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts over his previous five games. The 30-year-old ended the slump with his first multi-hit effort since April 15 against the Mariners. He's hitting .224 with a .708 OPS, four home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and two steals across 104 plate appearances. Sheets has seen the bulk of his playing time at first base this year, but Ty France's recent strong hitting could force more of a timeshare at that position. Sheets also competes with Miguel Andujar for playing time at designated hitter and in the corner outfield, so the former will need to get his bat right to avoid losing playing time.
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 4Yesterday
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?4 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago