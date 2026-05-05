Gavin Sheets News: Logs second steal

Sheets went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-5 win over the Giants.

Sheets had gone 0-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts over his previous five games. The 30-year-old ended the slump with his first multi-hit effort since April 15 against the Mariners. He's hitting .224 with a .708 OPS, four home runs, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored, nine doubles and two steals across 104 plate appearances. Sheets has seen the bulk of his playing time at first base this year, but Ty France's recent strong hitting could force more of a timeshare at that position. Sheets also competes with Miguel Andujar for playing time at designated hitter and in the corner outfield, so the former will need to get his bat right to avoid losing playing time.