Gavin Sheets News: Making big push for roster spot

Sheets went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Tuesday's Cactus League win over the White Sox.

Sheets' first home run was a 417-foot solo shot to center field in the fifth inning. He then came up with the score tied in the ninth and blasted a walk-off two-run homer to right-center field. Sheets has been sizzling of late, going deep in four straight games with five long balls during that span. The hot spring stretch has significantly increased his likelihood of making the Opening Day roster, though several of the players he's competing with for one of the Padres' bench spots -- including Eguy Rosario, Tirso Ornelas and Brandon Lockridge -- have also played well this spring.