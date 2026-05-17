Gavin Sheets News: Monster performance in win
Sheets went 3-for-3 with two homers, a double, two walks and four total RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Mariners.
Sheets' torrid stretch at the plate reached another level Sunday, as he slugged a pair of monstrous homers off starter George Kirby before adding an RBI double in the seventh inning. "Hot" likely undersells how well Sheets has been swinging the bat of late, as the 30-year-old is 10-for-19 (.526) over his past seven games with four homers, eight RBI, six runs and a stolen base during that stretch. On the season, the big lefty is slashing .262/.340/.556 with nine homers, 10 doubles, 21 RBI, 19 runs and three stolen bases across 141 plate appearances.
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