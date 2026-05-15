Gavin Sheets News: Nabs steal in win
Sheets went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 2-0 win over the Mariners.
Sheets helped manufacture the Padres' first run with a walk and a steal in the fourth inning before scoring on a Miguel Andujar double. This was Sheets' second multi-hit effort over his last four games, and he's added three walks in that span. He's now batting .240 with a .766 OPS, a career-high three steals, six home runs, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and nine doubles over 132 plate appearances this season in a strong-side platoon role.
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