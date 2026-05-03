Gavin Sheets News: On bench against southpaw
Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.
The left-handed-hitting Sheets will hit the bench for the series finale while the White Sox send southpaw Anthony Kay to the bump. Ty France will fill in for Sheets as the Friars' starter at first base.
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