Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Produces key homer on birthday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Sheets went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in a 10-8 win against Colorado on Thursday.

On the day he turned 30 years old, Sheets began the game on the bench. However, we was called upon to pinch hit in the eighth inning and stayed in the contest after grounding out. Sheets got another chance to bat in the ninth frame and came through with a huge three-run blast that turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead, which ultimately decided the outcome of the game. Through 79 plate appearances, Sheets is slashing .227/.266/.467 with three homers, nine doubles, nine runs, nine RBI and one stolen base while making starts at first base, in left field and at DH, primarily against right-handed pitchers.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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