Gavin Sheets News: Propels Padres to another win

Sheets went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two runs and four RBI in Monday's 7-2 victory versus the the Guardians.

San Diego fell behind in the first inning on a Jose Ramirez solo homer, but Sheets gave the Padres the lead with his two-run double in the second. He added another two-run two-bagger in the fifth, giving him four total RBI in the game. Sheets signed with San Diego on a minor-league deal in February and earned a spot on the team's Opening Day roster due to a standout spring training. He's been working as the Padres' primary DH and is off to a fantastic start to the season, slashing .500/.533/.857 with a home run, three runs, five RBI and a stolen base through 15 plate appearances.