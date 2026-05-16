Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Remains hot Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Sheets went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks Saturday in a 7-4 win against the Mariners.

Sheets began the scoring for San Diego with a solo blast to right-center field in the second inning. He added a pair of walks to reach base multiple times for the fifth straight game. Over that stretch, Sheets is batting a robust 7-for-13 with two homers, four RBI, a stolen base and five walks while striking out just once. He's now started eight straight games for the Padres, splitting his time between first base, left field and DH.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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