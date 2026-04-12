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Gavin Sheets News: Sitting against left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

After starting in each of the Padres' last six games, Sheets will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitter Jake Cronenworth while Colorado sends southpaw Kyle Freeland to the bump. Ty France will draw a start at first base in place of Sheets.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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