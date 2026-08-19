Gavin Sheets News: Sitting against righty
Sheets is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets.
After taking a seat for Tuesday's 5-2 win while southpaw Zac Thornton started for the Mets, the left-handed-hitting Sheets will remain on the bench against a righty (Robert Stock) for the series finale in New York. Sheets will give up his spot in the starting nine to Sung-Mun Song, who will cover third base while Manny Machado serves as the Friars' designated hitter.
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