Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Sitting out versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Sheets is absent from the lineup for Monday's game versus the Phillies.

The lefty-swinging Sheets has been seeing playing time versus lefty hurlers lately as he swings a hot bat, but he will begin Monday's series opener on the bench. Ty France is at first base and hitting seventh for the Padres.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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