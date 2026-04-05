Gavin Sheets News: Sitting second straight vs. lefty

Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sheets sat against Boston lefty Connelly Early on Saturday and will do so again Sunday versus southpaw Ranger Suarez. Sheets' only start against a lefty came on Opening Day. The 29-year-old has a .636 OPS through 21 plate appearances this year, though he's been more productive over his past three contests, going 5-for-10 with two doubles, a steal, two RBI and three runs.