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Gavin Sheets News: Sitting second straight vs. lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sheets sat against Boston lefty Connelly Early on Saturday and will do so again Sunday versus southpaw Ranger Suarez. Sheets' only start against a lefty came on Opening Day. The 29-year-old has a .636 OPS through 21 plate appearances this year, though he's been more productive over his past three contests, going 5-for-10 with two doubles, a steal, two RBI and three runs.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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