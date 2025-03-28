Gavin Sheets News: Slugs pinch-hit homer

Sheets went 1-for-1 with a solo home run in Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

Sheets was not in the starting lineup against left-hander Chris Sale. He entered as a pinch-hitter for Brandon Lockridge in the seventh inning and launched a game-tying homer off Hector Neris that kick-started San Diego's comeback victory. Sheets picked up where he left off in Spring Training, when he slashed .311/.367/.756 with six homers. The former White Sox first baseman figures to see regular playing time for the Friars against right-handed pitching.