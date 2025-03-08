Gavin Sheets News: Slugs spring homer Saturday

Sheets went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's Cactus League win against the Guardians.

Sheets capped a six-run first inning for San Diego with a three-run blast to right field. It was his first homer and third extra-base hit over 26 at-bats this spring, but he's batting just .154 with a 1:7 BB:K. Sheets is in camp as a non-roster invitee and is competing for one of the Padres' final roster spots.