Gavin Sheets News: Slugs third spring homer
Sheets went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total RBI and two total runs in a 13-6 Cactus League win over the White Sox on Thursday.
Sheets was a key contributor to a big offensive performance by San Diego, swatting a two-run homer in the first inning and coming around to score following a single in the fourth. He's swung the bat well this spring, slashing .270/.400/.568 with three long balls, eight RBI, six runs and an 8:4 BB:K. Manager Craig Stammen said in late January that Sheets would be the team's top option at first base to begin the campaign, and that still appears to be the case despite the mid-February signing of Nick Castellanos, who has been seeing plenty of first-base reps during exhibition play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Sheets See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West8 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club22 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 NL West Bold Predictions44 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues51 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Sheets See More