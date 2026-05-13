Gavin Sheets News: Swats go-ahead three-run homer
Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Milwaukee.
Sheets played the part of hero Wednesday, drilling a go-ahead three-run blast off Brewers right-hander Abner Uribe in the ninth inning. The left-handed-hitting slugger tends to sit versus southpaws, having taken only nine at-bats against left-handed pitching so far, but he's been a reliable source of power for the Padres when he's in the lineup. Sheets is batting just .226 over 115 at-bats overall, but he does have six long balls, nine doubles and 16 RBI.
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