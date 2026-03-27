Gavin Sheets headshot

Gavin Sheets News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Sheets is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.

The left-handed-hitting Sheets starting Opening Day versus lefty Tarik Skubal, going hitless in three plate appearances before being removed for a pinch hitter. He will take a seat in this one as the Tigers send southpaw Framber Valdez to the bump. Ty France is getting the call at first base for San Diego.

Gavin Sheets
San Diego Padres
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