Gavin Sheets News: Taking seat Friday
Sheets is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Tigers.
The left-handed-hitting Sheets starting Opening Day versus lefty Tarik Skubal, going hitless in three plate appearances before being removed for a pinch hitter. He will take a seat in this one as the Tigers send southpaw Framber Valdez to the bump. Ty France is getting the call at first base for San Diego.
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