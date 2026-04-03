Gavin Stone headshot

Gavin Stone Injury: Begins throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Stone (shoulder) has resumed throwing, per MLB.com.

Stone was diagnosed with inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder during spring training and was shut down from throwing for several weeks. Tests confirmed that there's no structural damage in the shoulder, and the right-hander has since been cleared to begin a throwing program. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday -- the same day Stone was moved to the 60-day IL -- that the hurler is essentially going to need to ramp up as if he's restarting spring.

Gavin Stone
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Stone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Stone See More
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
MLB
MLB Rotation Injury Risk Index 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
6 days ago
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
MLB
MLB Picks: Best 2026 Baseball Expert Futures & Prop Bets
Rotowire Staff
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
79 days ago
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
MLB
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 3, 2025