Gavin Stone Injury: Begins throwing program
Stone (shoulder) has resumed throwing, per MLB.com.
Stone was diagnosed with inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder during spring training and was shut down from throwing for several weeks. Tests confirmed that there's no structural damage in the shoulder, and the right-hander has since been cleared to begin a throwing program. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday -- the same day Stone was moved to the 60-day IL -- that the hurler is essentially going to need to ramp up as if he's restarting spring.
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