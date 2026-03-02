Gavin Stone Injury: Encounters setback with shoulder
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Stone has experienced a "setback" with his surgically repaired right shoulder and will have his throwing program "paused," Jack Harris of the California Post reports.
Stone missed the entire 2025 season following surgery to repair a full capsule tear and partial tears of the labrum and rotator cuff. The shoulder bothered him during his Cactus League debut last week and again during a subsequent bullpen session. There is no timetable for when Stone will resume throwing. Stone had been in competition for a spot in the Dodgers' rotation, but he will not be ready for Opening Day now and could be facing an extended absence.
