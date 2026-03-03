Gavin Stone Injury: Facing multi-week shutdown

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Stone was diagnosed with inflammation in his right shoulder after undergoing an MRI and will be shut down from throwing for at least a couple weeks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old will have a delayed start to the season, but it's encouraging that the MRI showed no structural damage after he suffered a setback with his surgically repaired right shoulder. Assuming Stone is able to ramp his throwing program back up after a couple weeks, he could be fully cleared before the end of April. He could be ticketed for Triple-A Oklahoma City once healthy.