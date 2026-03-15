Gavin Stone headshot

Gavin Stone Injury: Nearing return to throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Stone (shoulder) said Sunday that he hopes to begin playing catch next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The right-hander was shut down in early March after being diagnosed with inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder, so it will take him some time to build his arm back up. Stone is hoping he can get back to mound work within the next month, which will likely push his return timeline into May, at least.

Gavin Stone
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Stone See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gavin Stone See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Starting Pitcher Prospects
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
58 days ago
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
MLB
Three Ways to Lose Your Fantasy League
Author Image
Erik Halterman
March 3, 2025
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL West
Author Image
Brad Johnson
February 13, 2025
Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings
MLB
Super Early 2025 Top 300 Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
October 3, 2024