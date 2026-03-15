Gavin Stone Injury: Nearing return to throwing
Stone (shoulder) said Sunday that he hopes to begin playing catch next week, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The right-hander was shut down in early March after being diagnosed with inflammation in his surgically repaired right shoulder, so it will take him some time to build his arm back up. Stone is hoping he can get back to mound work within the next month, which will likely push his return timeline into May, at least.
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